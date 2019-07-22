4-star ATH talks Clemson offer, upcoming visit

After receiving an offer from Clemson a couple of weeks ago, fast-rising four-star athlete TreVeyon Henderson of Hopewell (Va.) is set for his first visit to campus.

The Tigers will play host to Henderson (5-11, 190), a class of 2021 prospect, on July 30.

“I’m very excited,” he told The Clemson Insider. “I’ve been getting told how beautiful it is down there and how the coaches are very excited to get to see me, so I can’t wait!”

Henderson, a star on both sides of the ball for Hopewell High School, saw his recruitment take off in the spring when he received offers from Virginia, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Florida, Vanderbilt, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee, South Carolina and Syracuse. Schools such as Virginia Tech, Duke and Penn State have also offered.

Clemson extended its offer to Henderson on July 8.

“Just to know that the national champions think that I have the talent to be a part of their program and team, that’s just a blessing,” he said.

Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn informed Henderson of the offer. Defensive coordinator Brent Venables visited Henderson’s school during the spring evaluation period.

Henderson is being recruited by various schools as a defensive back, running back, or both.

The Tigers like him on defense.

“Clemson wants me as a safety, corner, nickel,” Henderson said. “They said I can play a lot of positions on defense.”

In his first two seasons at Hopewell High, Henderson has racked up 146 total tackles to go with six sacks and five interceptions. As a sophomore last year, he tallied 500 yards and eight touchdowns on offense.

Henderson was named a first-team all-state performer as a defensive back following last season and earned first-team all-region honors on both offense and defense as well.

“I’m a very hardworking player, always working while nobody’s looking, physical, fast and very aggressive,” he said.

Henderson also plans to visit Michigan this week.

He is in no rush to render his college decision.

“I’m trying to take the process slow and make sure I make the right decision,” he said. “But I will be narrowing the list and committing around this time next year.”

What is his overarching impression of Clemson’s program heading into the visit next week?

“Just the leadership they have there,” he said, “and how you’re surrounded by a lot of people who want to succeed and see you succeed.”

Henderson is ranked as the No. 258 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite, which tabs him as the No. 9 prospect from Virginia.