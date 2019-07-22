Reed loves Kendrick’s competitive drive

Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed spoke with the media at Clemson’s media outing earlier this week about the Tigers’ impending season and specifically what he expects from his guys at cornerback.

There could be many new faces in this group and Reed expressed his excitement to get started with his guys this season.

Reed on Darien Kendrick at corner

“It was great to work with him, he’s a huge competitor, and loves the game. You can tell just by the way he practices and plays. I’m just looking forward to big things coming from him this fall. He’s dedicated to everything he does and the fact that he’s a huge competitor allows him to compete at a high-level no matter what position you put him at. You could put DK at center and he’s going to compete and he’s going to be a player. He’s an athlete and you can basically take that kid anywhere and he’s going to survive. He has a willpower that he wants to win and the fact that he loves the game is always going to put him in the position to make plays. When you go back to his past, DK played quarterback, running back, defensive back, and wide receiver, so when you have a kid with that skill and mindset, you’re going to point out his weaknesses and the fact that he’s a competitor and work hard and diligent to make sure that those weaknesses are strength.”

Reed on his freshmen

“Most of the kids that we have, have the tools, it’s the mental aptitude to be able to retain a lot of the playbook and then to be able to make that transition to playing at a high level against high level athletes every day. In high school you are very rarely going to see a high-level kid every week and well, you’re going to see that kind of kid every day in practice, so just being able to make that transition from practice to the game field is going to be very good for them. Now once it comes game time, it’s very easy. You never know how strong a rubber band is until you pull it. If a kid’s getting pulled every day, he’s getting stronger and stronger every day in practice and that’s what helps us when it comes to Saturday.”

Reed on outside pressure

“For me, there is always pressure. I’m a defensive back by trade, so I’m always under pressure and there’s no more, no less pressure just because of the experience of our guys up front. I’m always going to place our guys in situations where they are trained for that, so that when the time comes, we are very calm and can make plays.”

Reed on working alongside Tod Bates

“He’s a guy that’s going to bring it all, he’s going to lay it all on the line, he loves his kids, and he gets the best out of them. He’s a great teacher and a great man. It’s a pleasure coming to work every day knowing you got a guy who’s going to be in your corner and he’s going to watch your back and you’re going to watch his back.”

Reed on recruiting

“In order to be a good recruiter, you must be very personable and a guy that’s all about relationships. When you are having the success that we are having on and off the field, it’s not hard. We are in a society right now where people are looking for the good, which is great because you turn on the news every day and it’s the bad news that sells, so it’s a pleasure to see that people are seeking out Clemson for the right reasons. When you can go into a high school and kids recognize the paw like ‘man that’s Clemson!’ and you have kids running down the hall talking about ‘hey coach can I have a scholarship to play football’ and the kid doesn’t even play football, so it’s a good feeling to walk into a high school and get that type of aura when you walk in.”