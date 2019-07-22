Simmons named to Butkus Award Watch List

The Butkus Foundation announced Monday that Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons has been named to the watch list for the Butkus Award, which goes to the nation’s top linebacker.
Each watch list contains 51 linebackers, mirroring the legendary “51” pro jersey associated with the Award’s namesake Dick Butkus, who was recognized by NFL Films as the best defensive player in football history.
The Butkus Award watch list includes candidates from 39 universities, including returning finalist Dylan Moses of Alabama who won the 2016 high school Butkus Award, and returning semifinalist Markus Bailey of Purdue.
Semi-finalists will be named November 4, finalists November 25, and winners on or before December 10. Appearing on the watch list is not a requirement to win the award.
2019 College Butkus Award Watch List:
Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
Terrell Lewis, Alabama
Dylan Moses, Alabama
Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State
Tony Fields, Arizona
Colin Schooler, Arizona
De’Jon Harris, Arkansas
Clay Johnston, Baylor
Evan Weaver, California
Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
Nate Landman, Colorado
Davion Taylor, Colorado
Sage Lewis, FIU
Dontavious Jackson, Florida State
Mykal Walker, Fresno State
K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU
Michael Divinity, LSU
Jacob Phillips, LSU
Patrick Queen, LSU
Michael Pickney, Miami (Fla.)
Shaquille Quarterman, Miami (Fla.)
Khaleke Hudson, Michigan
Joshua Uche, Michigan
Joe Bachie, Michigan State
Kamal Martin, Minnesota
Mohamed Sanogo, Mississippi
Willie Gay, Mississippi State
Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State
Cale Garrett, Missouri
Dante Olson, Montana
Mohamed Barry, Nebraska
Paddy Fisher, Northwestern
Tuf Borland, Ohio State
Malik Harrison, Ohio State
Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma
Calvin Bundage, Oklahoma State
Troy Dye, Oregon
Cameron Brown, Penn State
Micah Parsons, Penn State
Markus Bailey, Purdue
Kyahva Tezino, San Diego State
T.J. Brunson, South Carolina
Chapelle Russell, Temple
Darrell Taylor, Tennessee
Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech
Javin White, UNLV
David Woodward, Utah State
Charles Snowden, Virginia
Justin Strnad, Wake Forest
Zack Baun, Wisconsin
Logan Wilson, Wyoming