Simmons named to Butkus Award Watch List

The Butkus Foundation announced Monday that Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons has been named to the watch list for the Butkus Award, which goes to the nation’s top linebacker.

Each watch list contains 51 linebackers, mirroring the legendary “51” pro jersey associated with the Award’s namesake Dick Butkus, who was recognized by NFL Films as the best defensive player in football history.

The Butkus Award watch list includes candidates from 39 universities, including returning finalist Dylan Moses of Alabama who won the 2016 high school Butkus Award, and returning semifinalist Markus Bailey of Purdue.

Semi-finalists will be named November 4, finalists November 25, and winners on or before December 10. Appearing on the watch list is not a requirement to win the award.

2019 College Butkus Award Watch List:

Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

Terrell Lewis, Alabama

Dylan Moses, Alabama

Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State

Tony Fields, Arizona

Colin Schooler, Arizona

De’Jon Harris, Arkansas

Clay Johnston, Baylor

Evan Weaver, California

Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Nate Landman, Colorado

Davion Taylor, Colorado

Sage Lewis, FIU

Dontavious Jackson, Florida State

Mykal Walker, Fresno State

K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU

Michael Divinity, LSU

Jacob Phillips, LSU

Patrick Queen, LSU

Michael Pickney, Miami (Fla.)

Shaquille Quarterman, Miami (Fla.)

Khaleke Hudson, Michigan

Joshua Uche, Michigan

Joe Bachie, Michigan State

Kamal Martin, Minnesota

Mohamed Sanogo, Mississippi

Willie Gay, Mississippi State

Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

Cale Garrett, Missouri

Dante Olson, Montana

Mohamed Barry, Nebraska

Paddy Fisher, Northwestern

Tuf Borland, Ohio State

Malik Harrison, Ohio State

Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

Calvin Bundage, Oklahoma State

Troy Dye, Oregon

Cameron Brown, Penn State

Micah Parsons, Penn State

Markus Bailey, Purdue

Kyahva Tezino, San Diego State

T.J. Brunson, South Carolina

Chapelle Russell, Temple

Darrell Taylor, Tennessee

Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech

Javin White, UNLV

David Woodward, Utah State

Charles Snowden, Virginia

Justin Strnad, Wake Forest

Zack Baun, Wisconsin

Logan Wilson, Wyoming