Allen can't wait for All In Cookout

The majority of Clemson’s commitments in the 2020 class are expected to convene Friday evening for Dabo Swinney’s signature summer recruiting event, the annual All In Cookout.

One of the future Tigers that will be in attendance is Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County four-star linebacker Sergio Allen.

“I’m very excited to be back home with my future teammates and coaches,” he told The Clemson Insider.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound prospect will make the trip to Clemson with a few family members.

“It’ll be my mom, sister and nephew,” Allen said.

Allen committed to Clemson last July 26 – the same date as Friday’s cookout – choosing the Tigers over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and others.

Like Allen, his family has fallen in love with Swinney and Clemson.

“They love him,” Allen said. “They love Clemson. They say it’s all love there and it’s true.”

Along with Allen and most of his fellow commits, a small group of Clemson’s priority targets are slated to be at the cookout, and Allen is prepared to make his recruiting pitch to those prospects.

“If you want to grind and get after it then Clemson is the place to be,” he said. “We’re gonna work each other and at the end of the day it’s a family.”

Allen is a highly regarded recruit across the board, ranked among the top 225 players nationally by all the major services. He is ranked as high as the No. 3 inside linebacker and No. 148 overall prospect in the 2020 class by ESPN.