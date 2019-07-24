Talented ‘21 DT eager to experience Death Valley

Talented class of 2021 defensive tackle Isaac Washington of Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry intends to check out a bunch of different programs during the upcoming college football season.

“The ones I’m really looking into are Clemson, Auburn, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and (North) Carolina, but there will be a lot more I am planning to go to,” he told The Clemson Insider.

Of all the visits that Washington plans to make this season, Clemson is probably the one he is looking forward to most.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound rising junior is set to attend the Tigers’ marquee matchup vs. Texas A&M at Death Valley on Sept. 7.

“That’ll probably be the most anticipated one,” Washington said. “Clemson is crazy and the campus is beautiful, and everyone is telling me that their team has the best football entrance out there, so that’ll be something I’m looking forward to.”

Washington traveled to Clemson for the Dabo Swinney Camp in June and showed well after being invited to participate by defensive tackles coach Todd Bates and area recruiter Mike Reed.

In May, Washington received his first offers from Auburn and Virginia Tech, respectively. North Carolina extended his third offer last month.

Other than the aforementioned schools, Washington says Clemson, Duke and Wake Forest are showing the most interest, and he is hopeful that the Tigers will eventually pull the trigger on an offer.

“It would be amazing, probably one of if not the best thing that’s happened to me,” he said. “I would be so thankful to have an offer from Clemson, be able to maybe run down the hill, and to just let my mom watch me on TV and show her what she did for me wasn’t for granted. Show out for her and God.”

As a sophomore last season, Washington tallied 89 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss and four sacks.

He is slated to visit Auburn this weekend after the “dead period” in college football recruiting lifts Thursday.