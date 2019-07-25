Blue-chip tight end looks forward to Clemson vs. A&M

Clemson’s marquee matchup against Texas A&M on Sept. 7 figures to attract a lot of top prospects to Tigertown.

One top prospect that plans to be in attendance for the game at Death Valley is Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood 2021 four-star tight end Jake Briningstool.

“I will be there when they play TAMU. I’m super excited to visit again!” he told The Clemson Insider. “I want to get back there ASAP and I really want to focus on talking to the players and getting a feel for the program from their perspective.”

Briningstool (6-6, 215) had hoped to return to campus even sooner than the A&M game but could not work it with his schedule.

“We originally were going to visit this weekend but unfortunately my high school team has our pictures that day,” he said.

Briningstool earned an offer from Clemson after competing at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June. He has also brought in offers from Alabama, Florida State, Michigan State, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech among others.

When does the blue-chip recruit intend to render his commitment decision?

“I’ll definitely make a decision sometime this school year, I’m just not sure when,” he said.

The son of former Michigan State linebacker Tony Briningstool, Jake has a valuable mentor in his father as he goes through the recruiting process and tries to find the right fit, wherever it may be.

“My dad has been a huge help,” Jake said. “He’s told me all along the way that it’s my decision and he wants me to go wherever I feel is the best fit for me even if it’s not Michigan State.”

To date, Jake holds Clemson’s lone offer to a class of 2021 tight end. The 247Sports Composite ranks him as the No. 7 tight end in the country in his class.