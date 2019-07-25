ESPN analyst wonders if complacency will prevent Clemson from making CFP

ESPN college football analyst Dan Orlovsky believes another Clemson vs. Alabama national championship game is almost inevitable. However, there are a few storylines he says the Tigers need to be aware of if they want to hold up their end of the bargain.

Orlovsky believes Clemson’s Week 2 game against Texas A&M in Death Valley and then its Week 3 contest at Syracuse the following week are potential stumbling blocks that could prevent the defending national champions from getting back to the College Football Playoff for a fifth straight year.

There is another factor the former college and NFL quarterback says the Tigers have to be leery of as well.

“I also say you have to look at some complacency,” Orlovsky said on College Football Live on Thursday. “Will that hold Clemson back?

“Not only did Clemson go and slay the giant, they embarrassed them last year. And so, kids can naturally feel themselves a little bit and think it might be a little bit easier than it is in reality.”

Clemson slayed Alabama, of course, 44-16, in the national championship game. As for the 2019 schedule, Orlovsky worries Texas A&M might cause the Tigers some issues.

“They have to play Week 2 against Texas A&M. We know Texas A&M is led by Jimbo (Fisher), and what does Jimbo do as good as anybody? He is going to attack what you are weak at and Clemson has to replace that full defensive line,” Orlovsky said. “So, is Jimbo going to come out in unique run formations and pound the ball against kids that don’t necessarily know how to play that many plays? He is going to play with a crazy amount of tempo.”

The Tigers of course have to replace seven starters on defense, including all four defensive linemen—Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence and Austin Bryant. They also have to replace two of their starting linebackers—Tre Lamar and Kendell Joseph—and cornerback Trayvon Mullen.

Orlovsky also sees the Syracuse game as a potential game that could prevent Clemson from making it back to the CFP.

“Syracuse and Dino Babers have played them difficult,” he said.

The Orange has knocked out the Tigers’ starting quarterback in each of the last three years. Clemson lost to them in 2017 at the Carrier Dome, but won the other two, including last year’s come-from-behind victory in Death Valley.