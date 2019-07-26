5-star OL looking to visit Clemson again this fall

In mid-June, Clemson welcomed Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints Episcopal five-star offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer (pictured left) to campus for an unofficial visit.

The No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 3 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite, Brockermeyer left campus impressed by everything the Tigers have to offer and told The Clemson Insider recently that he is eyeing a return to Death Valley this season.

“As of right now, I’m looking for a Clemson game, Alabama game, Texas game, hopefully a Michigan or Notre Dame game as well,” said the elite recruit of his visit plans.

Brockermeyer (6-6, 285) has offers from all of the aforementioned schools with the exception of Clemson, though the Tigers are showing substantial interest. Auburn, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, Stanford and a slew of other schools have offered as well.

Dabo Swinney was out of the country on vacation when Brockermeyer was on campus earlier this summer, so he is excited to meet Clemson’s head coach next time around.

“I would love to meet Coach Swinney the next time I come,” he said.

Brockermeyer has a great overall impression of Swinney having observed him from afar.

“From what I know about him, he’s an amazing coach who’s just an overall great guy who cares about his players and knows how to be successful,” Brockermeyer said.

Brockermeyer told TCI that the Tigers “would definitely be at the top of the list” if they decide to pull the trigger on an offer. There is a long way to go in his recruitment as he might not make his commitment until this time next year.

Brockermeyer is twin brothers with James Brockermeyer, a three-star class of 2021 offensive center with a dozen offers who accompanied Tommy on the visit to Clemson.