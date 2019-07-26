Clemson not falling for all the hype

The hype for Clemson football is perhaps the highest it has ever been.

Some believe, when the Associated Press and Coaches Polls are released next month, the Tigers will be the preseason No. 1-ranked team. That would be a first for the Clemson program.

The Tigers, of course, are coming off a season in which they became the first major college program in history to go 15-0, while winning their second national championship in three years. Earlier this week they were picked overwhelming by the ACC media to win the conference for a fifth straight year, while quarterback Trevor Lawrence was tabbed as the preseason Player of the Year.

In all, 13 Clemson players were named to the preseason All-ACC team, including 8 of the 11 on offense.

But don’t think all the hype is going to the Tigers’ heads.

“We have been doing it for a long time,” head coach Dabo Swinney said. “It is kind of business as usual for us. It’s not like we have had one good season. We have had eight 10-plus seasons in a row, and hopefully a ninth coming up.”

Clemson has won 10-plus games every year since 2011, won two national championships in that spain, played for it three times, four College Football Playoff appearances, two BCS Bowl appearances and five ACC Championships, including four in a row.

As for the preseason hype. The Tigers might start No. 1 for the first time in history, but they were the preseason No. 2 team in 2016 and 2018 and they went on to win the national championship in both years.

“We just start over. We pay the price all over again. We don’t take anything for granted,” Swinney said. “It is truly a reset. It’s a refocus and a recommitment. We go back to work. If you love the Rocky movies, man. We live modern, but we train old. That is a mindset, so you don’t lose the perspective.”

And that kind of mindset is why Clemson is 97-15 since the start of the 2011 season.

“You just fall in love with the grind,” Swinney said. “I mean, it’s a grind and you got to love it. Every year, our strength coach always says, they don’t put championship rings on smooth hands. They have to put the work in. The quality of the construction is based on the commitment of the crew. So, you have to have guys, coaches and staff that are committed.

“So, that is my job every year to make sure we have that in place.”

Clemson players will report to fall camp on July 31 and begin practice on Aug. 2. The Tigers kick off the new season on Aug. 29 at home against Georgia Tech.