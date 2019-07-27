For his coaches, ‘Family’ comes first under Swinney

One of the main reasons Clemson has had the success it has had in the last 10-plus years under Dabo Swinney is the way he treats his assistant coaches.

Being a coach at any level is demanding, especially at a program that is expected to compete for ACC and national championships every year. And though Swinney expects a lot out of his coaching staff, he also expects this … they have to spend time with their families. There are no exceptions.

This is the cornerstone of what makes Clemson’s football program so strong. This is where “Clemson Family” comes from. While other college programs expect their coaches to work 14- to 16-hour days for the entire football season, Swinney forces his coaches to go home, relax and spend time with their families.

And Swinney’s family first approach works. Clemson is one of the best college football programs in the country, winning two of the last three national championships while recording 8 straight 10-win seasons. They have also won four straight ACC Championships and five overall since 2011.

During the season, Clemson coaches are required to take Sunday mornings off. He wants them to spend quality time with their families, whether that means going to church or having a family picnic, he does not want to see anyone in the building working until later in the afternoon or evening when they start game-planning for the next game.

On Wednesday’s, he invites all the wives and children to the Allen Reeves Football Complex for family night. This is done throughout fall camp, the regular season, bowl season and spring practice. Also, any of the coaches’ or staff members’ kids are invited to spend time on the practice field on any day so they can be around their dads.

If their kids have a ballgame, Swinney wants them to be at their kids’ game.

“My oldest is the same age as Clay (Swinney) and they play on the same football team, baseball team and all that stuff together, and Dabo says, ‘If you don’t go to the games, I am going to fire you.’ So, you better be going to watch these guys play,” Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn said. “To have a head coach that thinks like that … I can remember sitting here one night with Coach (Brent) Venables and I was like ‘Well, Spencer has a game, my youngest one, but I am going to stay and watch film.’ He says, ‘You need to go to the game.’

“I’d go to the game and then come back and spend a few extra hours getting done what I needed to get done. But those are the kind of people I work for.”

And that is why Swinney has so much continuity on his coaching staff.

When you look at Clemson’s on-field coaching staff, every coach on it is at least heading into his third season at Clemson. While schools like Alabama and Georgia have to replace their top assistant coaches for what seems like every year, Swinney just keeps trucking with a staff that has a combined 75 years of coaching experience just at Clemson alone.

It’s unheard of in college football these days and most of Swinney’s football operations team are the same. From the analysists to the graduate assistants, to the administrators, most have been at Clemson for at least three years and most graduated from Clemson.

It truly is a “Clemson Family” inside the football offices.

“Continuity has been a great thing, and I’m thankful for that,” Swinney said. “We’ve got a bunch of great, committed people and good people, and I always say, ‘I hire good people first, coaches second.’ And again, we’re just fortunate that we’re at a place like Clemson where our families enjoy living.

“We have the opportunity to compete at the highest level, live in an incredible place, recruit at the highest level, and when this is your profession, that’s pretty special.”