Swint feels ‘really good’ about Clemson’s chances with Flowe, Burch

As expected, Carrollton (Ga.) four-star linebacker Kevin Swint was among the Clemson commits that attended the annual All In Cookout on Friday evening.

Swint told The Clemson Insider that he had a “great” time. He was accompanied by his parents and brother.

“They really enjoyed theirselves as well,” Swint said. “It was an overall great event.”

Swint pointed to the dodgeball tournament that took place as his favorite part of the cookout experience.

“The dodgeball game was super fun!” he said. “We lost to the coaches but it was a blast!”

Swint had a chance to spend plenty of time around the pair of five-star defenders that Clemson hosted for the cookout: defensive end Jordan Burch and linebacker Justin Flowe.

“I think they really enjoyed theirselves,” Swint said. “Justin seemed very electric throughout the day!”

How does Swint feel about the Tigers’ chances of eventually landing Flowe and Burch?

“I feel really good about those guys as I got to know them this weekend,” Swint said. “We have a great chance from the vibe (at the cookout).”

Swint, who committed to Clemson in January, is a four-star prospect ranked as high as the No. 133 overall player in the 2020 class by ESPN.