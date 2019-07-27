Tucker: All In Cookout was ‘phenomenal’

Most of the commits in Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class traveled to campus for the All In Cookout on Friday, including four-star offensive lineman Bryn Tucker.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound product of Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic High School told The Clemson Insider that the cookout was “phenomenal.”

Asked what stood out to him about the experience, Tucker answered, “Just being there with all my future commits is awesome. Just feels great to be surrounded by good people.”

Tucker’s parents accompanied him on the visit.

“They enjoyed it very much,” he said. “They loved every moment of it and they can’t wait to get back for a game.”

Among the uncommitted targets that attended the cookout, Tucker said he hung out the most with Upland (Calif.) five-star linebacker Justin Flowe.

“He said he enjoyed Clemson,” Tucker said. “Loves the atmosphere.”

The commits in Clemson’s historic 2020 class already had a close relationship going into the cookout, but their bond has grown even stronger after the day of food, fellowship and fun activities.

“Oh for sure. We were hanging all day,” Tucker said. “The coaching staff had games set up for us like music trivia, dodgeball, and a home run derby. We would be on teams with each other and it was awesome.”

Tucker, who committed to Clemson in March, is excited that receiver Ajou Ajou decided to join the Clemson family and commit to the Tigers after attending the cookout.

“Happy to have him on the train,” Tucker said. “The rich keeps getting richer.”