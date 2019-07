On Friday, Clemson welcomed the majority of its class of 2020 commitments to campus for the All In Cookout along with a select group of priority targets.

Check out what some of the recruits that attended the cookout had to say about the Tigers’ signature recruiting event!

As you can see I had a great time😂🐅 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/i2WvUae2HT — E.J. Williams💰 (@_ejda1) July 27, 2019

Gonna be even better when u committed … 😇 #ALLIN https://t.co/DcxRnK9cuc — Mitchell Mayes (@_7msm_2) July 27, 2019

😤🥵 pic.twitter.com/aMPtXqWphd — M Y L E S M U R P H Y💯 (@BigMurphy_25) July 27, 2019

I think you know by now #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/42aHwgs5E6 — Bryan Bresee (@bryan_bresee) July 27, 2019

Sad and upset I couldn’t make it to the Clemson ALL IN Cookout today and be with my future teammates, see y’all soon!!!

#ALLIN🐅🐾 — 🌟 DJ Uiagalelei 🌟 (@DJUiagalelei) July 27, 2019

CLEMSON🐅…. Can y’all feel these pictures⁉️ pic.twitter.com/jaZPNlFdCY — Sergio Allen (@Sallen45_) July 27, 2019