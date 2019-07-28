What They Are Saying: Christian Wilkins making noise in Miami

By: Robert MacRae | 2 hours ago Follow @clemsoninsider
First round pick Christian Wilkins is making plenty of noise already in Miami. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Christian Wilkins as Miami gets camp underway.
Christian Wilkins in on goal line….. at fullback
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 27, 2019
Former @ClemsonFB star Christian Wilkins @cwilkins42, a projected first-round @NFL draft pick, grew up the youngest of 8. He can’t pinpoint how he became a super saver but said that over time he realized how little he needed to be happy. @Bachscore https://t.co/90NNRg3mB3
— Jackson Foundation (@JacksonFdn) July 25, 2019
By the way, Christian Wilkins looks super lean. I’m talking 3-4 DE lean. He said he came to camp at 308 and considering players lose about 6-8 pounds each practice, he might have been less when I saw him. He doesn’t have a DT’s build, which is unique. https://t.co/ZscakEulhp
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) July 26, 2019
We had a few pushes exchanged by Isaiah Prince and Christian Wilkins. Not hot and heavy, but they went round two.
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) July 27, 2019
Dolphins first-round pick Christian Wilkins reveals chores he does for veteran teammates https://t.co/WFvP7UUejq pic.twitter.com/8734mA0Iht
— WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) July 27, 2019
Ten things to watch for during Dolphins training camp, from top pick Christian Wilkins to the secondary to, oh yes, that quarterback battle between Josh Rosen and Ryan Fitzpatrick. https://t.co/UMJ3Ngh3sy
— Hal Habib (@gunnerhal) July 24, 2019
Dolphins first rounder Christian Wilkins, famously smart with his money, doesn't even want to spend on car just yet. He's borrowing girlfriend's car to get to work.
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 26, 2019
“My goal is not to be a starter. My goal is to be the best I can be,” Christian Wilkins said. “I’m just trying to work every day and compete.”
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) July 26, 2019
Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins says there's always room to improve | VIDEO https://t.co/ZgqMbHMs7P
— SunSentinel Dolphins (@SSMiamiDolphins) July 26, 2019
Kenyan Drake, Reshad Jones and Christian Wilkins signing autographs with Somerset HS and South Dade HS players invited to watch today’s practice. pic.twitter.com/6dlNWYT3PK
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 26, 2019
Dolphins rookie Christian Wilkins hopes to make an impact as training camp gets underway https://t.co/vnsr46KevW pic.twitter.com/oyYn7Y9Ogy
— South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) July 27, 2019
Pads are on today for the first time, Christian Wilkins lined up at fullback, pretty much everything else is the same so far haha
— JT Evans (@JT_Evans97) July 27, 2019
New @pbpost: Miami Dolphins rookie Christian Wilkins: 'Hurt my soul' to spend $100 on veteran snacks https://t.co/imsxYpriYZ #MiamiDolphins pic.twitter.com/ukuixmaQIl
— Dolfans NYC (@DolfansNYC) July 26, 2019
