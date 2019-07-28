What They Are Saying: Christian Wilkins making noise in Miami

By the way, Christian Wilkins looks super lean. I’m talking 3-4 DE lean. He said he came to camp at 308 and considering players lose about 6-8 pounds each practice, he might have been less when I saw him. He doesn’t have a DT’s build, which is unique. https://t.co/ZscakEulhp

— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) July 26, 2019