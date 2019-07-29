Sporting News gives Alabama edge over Clemson

No poll is harder to vote in than the preseason poll.

Why?

Because you are basically picking off of last year’s poll and what you think might happen this year. I know this because I used to be an Associated Press voter.

I took my voting very seriously, but I always felt like we should not do a poll until midseason. That way we had a better idea of who the best teams in the country truly were. I have never been a fan or preseason polls.

Case in point, I don’t understand how The Sporting News could rank Alabama No. 1 in its preseason poll, which it released on Monday. Granted, The Sporting News poll does not mean anything. Its primary purpose is to create conversation, which when it comes to the Clemson-Alabama rivalry it has done.

In case you missed it, The Sporting News ranked Alabama No. 1, followed by Clemson No. 2 and Georgia No. 3. Ohio State and Oklahoma round out the top 5.

However, I just don’t understand why Alabama is ranked No. 1. The last time I checked, Clemson drilled the Crimson Tide by 28 points.

I understand Clemson lost its entire front four to the NFL Draft. However, if the roles were reversed and the Crimson Tide lost all of those players after winning so convincingly in the national championship, Alabama would still be the No. 1 pick.

The way I see it, Clemson is the defending national champions and until someone knocks it off the mountain top it should remain that way.

Also, it’s not like Clemson does not have any talent coming back. The guy who picked Alabama a part for 347 yards and three touchdowns—Trevor Lawrence—is back. The guy who caught six passes for 153 yards and one touchdown—Justyn Ross—is back. They guy who scored three touchdowns on Alabama—Travis Etienne—is back. And four seniors on the offensive line that did not allow Alabama to touch Lawrence are also back.

The defense has Xavier Thomas back as well as Isaiah Simmons, Tanner Muse, K’Von Wallace, A.J. Terrell, Nolan Turner and Denzel Johnson. In other words, Clemson has enough pieces in place to head into the season ranked No. 1, in my opinion.

I don’t care how many top 50 NFL caliber players Alabama has. The Tigers beat those same players on Jan. 7, and they did it convincingly. If that game was close, like the 2017 CFP National Championship Game, then that is one thing. But that did not happen. Clemson beat Alabama, 44-16.

Later this week, the USA Today will release its preseason coaches’ poll and the AP will release the media’s poll later in August. It will be interesting to see who they have ranked No. 1. By the way, those are the polls that give away national championship trophies in January.

Hopefully, the rest of the media and the coaches will give Clemson a little more respect than The Sporting News did on Monday and will have the Tigers as their preseason No. 1.