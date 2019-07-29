Each week The Clemson Insider brings you the latest Inside information on the Clemson Tigers in The Insider Report.

Where does Clemson stand with 5-star Justin Flowe after the All In Cookout? What is the latest on 5-star Jordan Burch after the cookout? Are some current and former players not happy with Feaster’s transfer to South Carolina. All of this and more in this week’s edition of The Insider Report.