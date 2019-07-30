All In Cookout gives Parks best experience yet at Clemson

Walker Parks has visited Clemson a bunch of times, before and after he committed to the Tigers last October.

But the four-star offensive lineman from Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass hasn’t had a better time on campus than he did this past Friday when Clemson held its annual All In Cookout.

“It was amazing,” Parks told The Clemson Insider. “My favorite day Clemson has hosted by far.”

What stood out to him about the cookout?

“We played a lot of games, I was able to meet people I’ve never met, and I took a huge part of my family and it was my girlfriend’s first time seeing everything,” he said.

Parks wasn’t the only one in his party that had a great experience at the cookout. So did his girlfriend as well as the several family members that came with him, including his parents, both sets of grandparents and his brother.

“They absolutely loved it,” he said of his guests. “My girlfriend, Kate, went down the slide and fell at the bottom and I have never laughed so hard, of course after I made sure she was all right.”

For Parks personally, he really enjoyed taking part in the competition that the cookout featured and held his own in activities such as the dodgeball tournament and Wiffle Ball home run derby.

“I did good,” he said laughing. “Dodgeball, the O-linemen got killed but I managed to take out two people before I went down. Home run derby, I was in the finals but the pitcher did me dirty and threw close to me and of course I tried to kill the ball every time.”

There was also plenty of time for relaxation, conversation and building relationships at the cookout, and Parks was able to meet guys like five-star Clemson defensive end target Jordan Burch and new Clemson receiver commit Ajou Ajou.

“I did get to meet Burch and talk to Ajou Ajou, who is obviously now committed,” Parks said. “I’m honestly not sure on Burch (where Clemson stands), didn’t get to talk to him much. I’m extremely excited about Ajou jumping on board, we finally got a WR!”

Parks is the highest-rated offensive line commit in Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class according to the 247Sports Composite, which tabs him as the No. 5 offensive tackle and No. 53 overall national prospect.