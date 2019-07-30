Hall looks forward to coaching new blood at defensive end

Lemanski Hall admits he really did not have to do a lot of coaching last year at defensive end. Of course, it helped that he had two All-American bookends at his disposal.

“Obviously, when you have a group like I had last year, you don’t have to do a lot of coaching,” the Clemson coach said. “I really appreciated them, and I learned a lot from them. But now we are in a new chapter and we have to move ahead with the guys we have.”

Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant are now both in the NFL. Ferrell was the No. 4 overall pick of the Oakland Raiders, while Bryant was taken in the fourth round by the Detroit Lions.

That leaves the Tigers with some new blood, if you will, at defensive end. Sophomore Xavier Thomas moves over as the starter in the place of Bryant, while junior Justin Foster will replace Ferrell at the other end. K.J. Henry, who redshirted last year, and sophomore Logan Rudolph will likely be the backups, along with Justin Mascoll.

“I’m really excited about Justin Mascoll,” Hall said. “He is strong, fast and he had a good spring. He is only going to get better. I have been really impressed with him.”

Hall says his goal is to empower his players and get them believing and understanding they are just as good as the guys who just left. They have what it takes to be All-ACC and All-American caliber players. He knows they also have what it takes to be leaders.

“Last year, they did not have to lead, they did not know how to lead,” Clemson’s defensive ends coach said. “My job as a coach is to empower those guys to be leaders. That is what I have to do.

“Xavier as the ability to do that. Logan Rudolph is a leader. All of my guys are leaders, but they have never been asked to do that. We have definitely told them that they now have to lead.”

Hall says all of his players know how to work and they understand they have to study in the film room, but they did that last year when they had four seniors in the room.

“Their job last year was to watch and learn,” Hall said. “They had Cle and Austin, Chris Register and even Richard (Yeargin). They had those guys that could take them aside and let’s go teach you how to study. ‘I’m going to teach you how to do these things.’ That is what I got from them last year.”

Clemson will start fall practice on Friday. Players reports for camp on Wednesday.