What They Are Saying: Ferrell shines early

By: Robert MacRae | 6 minutes ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Clelin Ferrell is showing in camp why he was an early first round pick by the Oakland Raiders. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Ferrell.
Going Deep at Raiders training camp: the lost tapes starring Clelin Ferrell @raiderlarry pic.twitter.com/p6qQ7CISgq
— GoingDeep_A Raiders Podcast (@GoingDeepPod) July 30, 2019
First-round pick Clelin Ferrell coming through #Raiders pic.twitter.com/xru5XO8xVc
— Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) July 27, 2019
Raiders rookie DE Clelin Ferrell on practice: “You’ve got to do the common things in an uncommon way.” Doesn’t want to return franchise to previous areas of success. Wants new standard. “That’s what the former Raiders told us. ‘Don’t try to be like us. Try to be better.’”
— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 29, 2019
"If it doesn't work out for him, it won't be because he didn't try or he didn't care."
Clelin Ferrell already has impressed Derek Carr early in his Raiders tenure. (via @Schrock_And_Awe)https://t.co/bLQHIjoc1G pic.twitter.com/wFzFp7wlIW
— Raiders on NBCS (@NBCSRaiders) July 27, 2019
Who you calling a rookie? Not #Raiders top pick Clelin Ferrell. Or Johnathan Abram, either. Draft choices expected to have immediate defensive impact. Plus Day 3 first-day-in-pads notes . . . https://t.co/QRXgXLF4JL
— Jerry McDonald (@Jerrymcd) July 29, 2019
Clelin Ferrell ready to hit. pic.twitter.com/7X3NteqCD1
— Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) July 29, 2019
Really would be surprised if it’s not Madd Maxx starting across from Clelin Ferrell on opening day unless there is an injury or surprise vet signing.
(Video credit: NFL Network) pic.twitter.com/aZifKUJiUu
— Chris Reed (@ChrisReed_NFL) July 30, 2019
Kolton Miller stout vs. DE Clelin Ferrell in pass rush rep, his focus on adding strength this offseason paying dividends. A reporter asked him Sunday if he’s too nice, whether he has edge to him. “Am I supposed to answer that?” https://t.co/n5OIK87iiP
— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 29, 2019
#Raiders 🏴☠️🏈
Clelin Ferrell pic.twitter.com/gbQOyOnPvf
— AFL GODFATHER (@NFLMAVERICK) July 25, 2019
🔴 Live: DC Paul Guenther addresses the media from Napa.
⁰⁰Scheduled to follow: Maurice Hurst, Clelin Ferrell, Brandon Marshall, Vontaze Burfict https://t.co/oRMGMWjyux
— Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) July 29, 2019
"Maxx is good as hell … He's going to be somebody to watch out for."
Clelin Ferrell isn't the only Raiders rookie rusher impressing early in training camp. (via @Schrock_And_Awe)https://t.co/nyE6VuqFss pic.twitter.com/XZSafTIxPh
— Raiders on NBCS (@NBCSRaiders) July 28, 2019
We’re both Richmond, Va natives, 3K miles away from home. #clelinferrell @Cle_Missile from #benedictineHS & me? @STCVA #stchristophers. Two rivals from the Prep League and now, he’s an @Raiders stop gap/pass rusher. Me? A pesky @KPIXtv sports reporter. pic.twitter.com/EFpXkyAMCl
— Vern Glenn (@vernKPIX) July 28, 2019
