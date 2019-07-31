Taylor talks Clemson commitment

The Clemson baseball program picked up a big commitment Tuesday night when class of 2021 outfielder Will Taylor gave his verbal pledge to head coach Monte Lee and the Tigers.

Taylor, who attends Ben Lippen High School in Columbia, was offered by Clemson last weekend after attending its prospects camp. He chose the Tigers over other offers from the College of Charleston and The Citadel.

“There is no other place like Clemson. It’s a special place,” Taylor told The Clemson Insider. “The academic and athletic programs are great and the baseball program really felt like home.”

Taylor’s comfort level with Lee, assistant coach Bradley LeCroy and the Tigers’ staff was an important factor in his decision.

“They are great people,” Taylor said. “I know I will learn a lot from them. Not just in baseball but in every aspect. I am excited to play under them and learn and grow from what they teach me.”

The 6-foot, 170-pound Taylor projects as a future leadoff hitter and is a plus defender in the outfielder. He is also a standout football player as a quarterback for Ben Lippen.

Last season on the diamond, Taylor notched 38 hits and recorded a .432 batting average en route to 3A all-region honors as a sophomore.