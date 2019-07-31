Taylor talks Clemson commitment

Taylor talks Clemson commitment

Baseball

Taylor talks Clemson commitment

By 2 hours ago

By: |

The Clemson baseball program picked up a big commitment Tuesday night when class of 2021 outfielder Will Taylor gave his verbal pledge to head coach Monte Lee and the Tigers.

Taylor, who attends Ben Lippen High School in Columbia, was offered by Clemson last weekend after attending its prospects camp. He chose the Tigers over other offers from the College of Charleston and The Citadel.

“There is no other place like Clemson. It’s a special place,” Taylor told The Clemson Insider. “The academic and athletic programs are great and the baseball program really felt like home.”

Taylor’s comfort level with Lee, assistant coach Bradley LeCroy and the Tigers’ staff was an important factor in his decision.

“They are great people,” Taylor said. “I know I will learn a lot from them. Not just in baseball but in every aspect. I am excited to play under them and learn and grow from what they teach me.”

The 6-foot, 170-pound Taylor projects as a future leadoff hitter and is a plus defender in the outfielder. He is also a standout football player as a quarterback for Ben Lippen.

Last season on the diamond, Taylor notched 38 hits and recorded a .432 batting average en route to 3A all-region honors as a sophomore.

, , , Baseball, Feature, Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

reply
1hr

What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today? A number of things including a discussion of if a Gamecock commit’s dad was taking a shot at Clemson, ranking the ACC coaches and a discussion of favorite (…)

reply
1d

Talented in-state kicker prospect Will Fowler from Spartanburg (S.C.) High School visited Clemson on Tuesday with his mother. Fowler was given a tour of the facilities by Clemson assistant for special teams (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home