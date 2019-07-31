What They Are Saying: Renfrow getting buzz in Oakland

By: Robert MacRae | 48 minutes ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Hunter Renfrow is already causing some buzz in Oakland as camp gets underway. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Hunter Renfrow on Twitter.
"If you don’t have good technique you don’t have a chance of winning against him.”
Hunter Renfrow might not look like an NFL receiver, but all he does is get open. (via @Schrock_And_Awe)https://t.co/YgqVUiAajt pic.twitter.com/JALXmI9rA0
Fans meet Hunter Renfrow pic.twitter.com/736yjLmDqY
Hunter Renfrow has gotten the better of Lamarcus Joyner a couple times so far. One fighting off a jam and the other just making a tough comebacker. #Raiders
Hunter Renfrow’s routes and hands… he’s gonna have a big rookie season. Wow! pic.twitter.com/H1xlQV9gyE
Stating the obvious here but Hunter Renfrow just has an uncanny ability to get open. Going against Lamarcus Joyner in practice hasn’t slowed him down at all.
#Raiders head coach Jon Gruden on rookie WR Hunter Renfrow: pic.twitter.com/STLbrDfB0J
Our @NickCothrel41 looks at what you can expect from Hunter Renfrow in Year 1 https://t.co/MsfHfk4dRv
Hunter Renfrow with a couple of nice grabs against Lamarcus Joyner in 1-on-1s at #Raiders camp. pic.twitter.com/N0VOR0jLTI
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow making excellent first impression on coaches | NBCS Bay Area https://t.co/azQ6ZsFTRD
