Clemson men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell sat down with The Clemson Insider Thursday to discuss a lot of topics as the Tigers settled back in after their trip to Italy and now get ready for the 2019-’20 basketball season.

In this interview, Brownell discusses Clemson’s gold medal trip to Italy and explains how the Tigers were able to come together so quickly to become just the second US team since 2005 to win the gold medal at the World University Games.