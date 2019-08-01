Clemson’s big winners, surprises from its ‘BIG Weigh-In’

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was very interested in what weight starting left tackle Jackson Carman would report to camp with when the Tigers’ had their “BIG Weigh-In” Thursday at the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson.

Swinney said a few weeks back he was hoping Jackson would be around 340 pounds when camp opened. The sophomore did better than that.

Jackson weighed in at 335 pounds, 20 pounds less than his recorded weight of 335 in the spring. The 6-foot-5 left tackle was the biggest mover on the scale during Thursday’s weigh-in.

Jackson’s offensive line mate, center Sean Pollard, reported at 302 pounds, losing 18 pounds from his 320 pounds during spring practice.

Defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney checked in at 290 pounds, down 15 pounds from the spring. Offensive guard John Simpson lost seven pounds, going from 330 to 323.

Also, linebacker Mike Jones checked in at 216 pounds, losing nine pounds from the spring.

As for those the coaches wanted to see gain some weight, there were some good reports. Defensive tackle Darnell Jefferies gained 15 pounds and is now at a playing weight of 280 pounds.

The biggest mover was freshman tight end Jaelyn Lay who gained 23 pounds since the spring. He now weighs 273 pounds.

Defensive end K.J. Henry went from 240 pounds to 251 since the spring, while Xavier Thomas jumped from 260 to 268. Defensive tackle Xavier Kelly gained seven pounds and now weighs 302.

Safety Isaiah Simmons reported at 231 pounds, six pounds heavier than his 225 in the spring. Defensive end Justin Mascoll is up five from his 255 in the spring and now weighs 260 pounds.

On the offensive side, quarterback Trevor Lawrence his now 220 pounds. He was 215 in the spring. Wide receiver Justyn Ross is 211, up six pounds from 205. Tee Higgins is 217 pounds after he gained 12 pounds over the summer.

Running back Travis Etienne dropped seven pounds and now weighs 208 pounds, while Lyn-J Dixon went up six pounds and checked in at 196 pounds.

Freshman corner Andrew Booth reported at 192 pounds, while freshman running back Chez Mullusi came in at 201 pounds. Wide receiver Joseph Ngata gained three pounds and now weighs 218 pounds. Fellow freshman receiver Frank Ladson weighed in at 198 pounds.

Clemson will begin practice on Friday.