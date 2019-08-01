Offer would put Tigers on top for Virginia LB

Virginia Beach (Va.) Salem linebacker prospect Isaiah Henderson has a list of schools that he is looking to visit during the upcoming college football season, including Clemson.

“Clemson, Maryland, Virginia Tech, UVA, Ohio State, Wake Forest, and there is talks about Michigan and TCU but those probably won’t happen due to the distance,” said Henderson, a rising junior in the class of 2021. “Supposed to go to Notre Dame also.”

Henderson (6-2, 215) participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp in June and impressed defensive coordinator Brent Venables and the Tigers’ coaching staff with his performance.

What is Henderson hoping to get out of his next visit to Clemson when he makes it back to campus?

“Coach Venables told me I would be taking pictures in the uniform so I’m looking forward to that,” he said, “and I’m praying to get an offer.”

Henderson currently holds offers from Virginia Tech, Virginia, Pittsburgh, East Carolina and Old Dominion.

Among those programs, Henderson singled out the one that he considers his favorite at this point in the recruiting process.

“UVA would probably be my top out of the schools who have offered,” he said.

Clemson, though, is the offer that Henderson covets, and he says the Tigers would be his “number 1” school if they end up offering.

“It’s been the school I’ve wanted to go to for awhile,” he stated.

Besides those that have offered, Henderson cited Wake Forest, South Carolina and Stanford as other schools showing interest along with Clemson.

Asked about his decision timeline, Henderson said, “I plan on committing next spring hopefully, but it all depends on who offers and when.”

Henderson has made one visit since the dead period ended last week – to Maryland on Monday.