USA TODAY preseason Coaches Poll released

Clemson is ranked as the No. 1 team in the USA TODAY Sports Amway Coaches Poll preseason Top 25 that was released on Thursday.

It is the first time in school history that the Tigers are ranked as the No. 1 team in college football to start the season.

Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State round out the top five, respectively.

USA TODAY Sports Amway Coaches Poll preseason Top 25

Rank Team

Others Receiving Votes

Nebraska 152; Boise State 118; Mississippi State 111; Miami 94; Army 91; Kentucky 79; Virginia Tech 64; Texas Christian 63; Southern California 47; Utah State 32; Fresno State 32; Virginia 30; Cincinnati 25; West Virginia 24; Memphis 24; Oklahoma State 20; South Carolina 15; NC State 12; Duke 10; Boston College 5; Florida State 4; Baylor 4; Appalachian State 4; North Texas 3; Houston 3; UCLA 2; Temple 2; Arizona State 2; Troy 1; Tennessee 1; Mississippi 1; Minnesota 1.