Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said the offense looked like an experience offense coming out for practice when it hit the practice fields for Day 1 of fall camp on Friday.

“Overall, we are pleased,” Scott said after practice. “I feel like our operation, our snaps, our quarterback-and-center exchange, the quarterback-and-running back mesh and throwing and catching was really good for the first day.”

