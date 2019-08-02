What They Are Saying: Lawrence takes New York by storm

What They Are Saying: Lawrence takes New York by storm

Feature

What They Are Saying: Lawrence takes New York by storm

By 2 hours ago

By: |

Former Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is already taking the Big Apple by storm as camp is underway for the New York Giants.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Dexter Lawrence.

, , , , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
12hr

What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today? A number of things including a discussion of Clemson’s weigh-in day, would another Clemson-Alabama matchup be good for college football and ESPN’s (…)

reply
20hr

Clemson’s football players officially reported to fall camp on Wednesday and Thursday the top-ranked Tigers held their annual weight-in at the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson. Below is (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home