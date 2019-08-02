What They Are Saying: Lawrence takes New York by storm

Former Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is already taking the Big Apple by storm as camp is underway for the New York Giants.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Dexter Lawrence.

New York Giants: Dexter Lawrence Ready To Take Versatile Role https://t.co/G7ULbLUDjp pic.twitter.com/0xJxX6Wxgx — Empire Sports Media (@EmpireSportsMed) July 31, 2019

How is Lamar Jackson looking in Greg Roman's offense? What's on tap for the Ezekiel Elliott contract stalemate? How are the Giants deploying first-round pick Dexter Lawrence? @greggrosenthal rounds up the early winners and loser from NFL training camp.https://t.co/T8mUyTPNn6 pic.twitter.com/FmObVxmpqy — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 29, 2019

After six days of training camp practices, here’s who’s stock is trending the most. ⬆️ Eli

⬆️ Corey Ballentine

⬆️ Cody Latimer

⬆️ Alonzo Russell

⬆️ Dexter Lawrence

⬆️ Oshane Ximines

⬆️ Lorenzo Carter ⬇️ Kyle Lauletta

⬇️ Golden Tate

⬇️ Darius Slayton

⬇️ Rod Smith

⬇️ Sam Beal — NYG_PETE (@nyg_pete) August 1, 2019

The Giants do have defensive linemen not named Dexter Lawrence https://t.co/3yByMVVOYZ — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) July 31, 2019

Giants believe Dexter Lawrence has ability to rush the QB https://t.co/JHRiPc03Ya pic.twitter.com/KUdhxbKeZF — New York Post (@nypost) July 31, 2019

.@llawrence2139 gonna get #Giants fans fired up talking like this about why he’ll be more successful rushing the passer than most everybody else in his mold: “Because I’m not everybody else in the league,” he says. “I’m Dexter Lawrence the second.” #NYG 👀 pic.twitter.com/4k1UAU66vx — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) July 30, 2019

Asked how a guy his size can be an effective pass rusher, @llawrence2139 says “I’m not everybody else, I’m Dexter Lawrence the Second.” He’s been working on his pass rush this spring, says he anticipates being a three-down guy, & Shurmur has echoed this, praising his size, speed pic.twitter.com/Ro6t5OqyCN — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) July 30, 2019

Dexter Lawrence says he expects to be a three-down player, and is comfortable at all three defensive line spots, thanks to having a similar role with @ClemsonFB. #Giants #NFL pic.twitter.com/pCrKkSt8VL — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) July 30, 2019

Is Dexter Lawrence Primed to Step Up Right Away for the New York Giants? #NFL #GiantsCamp (@glennkaplan13) https://t.co/DFzvwgHOut — Belly Up Sports (@BellyUpSports) July 30, 2019

Daniel Jones on his training camp roommate, Dexter Lawrence. pic.twitter.com/8ntQRH9lAR — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) July 31, 2019

New Topic Posted- Daniel Jones rooming with Dexter Lawrence https://t.co/N1V9sO8PAZ — Big Blue Huddle (@BigBlueHuddle) July 31, 2019

Dexter Lawrence: Big man, big personality .. and big expected impact for @Giants https://t.co/zcv212DnXn — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) July 30, 2019