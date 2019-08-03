Elite 2021 linebacker talks Clemson interest

Clemson is squarely in the mix for five-star Justin Flowe, the top-ranked linebacker in the class of 2020 who named the Tigers one of his top four schools on Friday.

Looking ahead, the Tigers look like they will also be a top contender for one of the best linebackers in the next recruiting cycle — four-star Smael Mondon, the No. 2 linebacker in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite.

The Dallas (Ga.) Paulding Country standout picked up an offer from Clemson while on campus in late June and told TCI recently that he is looking to visit again soon. According to Mondon, he wants “to meet more of the coaching staff and players and learn more about the school.”

Mondon (6-4, 215) came away impressed by his visit to Clemson this summer, for several different reasons.

“Clemson’s a really family friendly place, and they all seem very genuine,” he said. “They show that they take care of their players and how they develop them off the field as men.”

Mondon has amassed a list of nearly 20 scholarship offers that includes schools such as Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee and Texas A&M along with Clemson.

According to Mondon, he plans to do his due diligence with the recruiting process and check out various programs before he advances toward making his commitment.

“As of right now, there’s no timeline (for decision),” he said. “I’m still trying to take as many visits as I can so I can try to narrow it down.”

Mondon has not yet scheduled any visits for the college football season, but named Florida, Florida State, Miami and LSU as some of the schools he wants to visit moving forward. He took his latest visit to Tennessee last weekend.

“I wish I could visit every school that’s offered me because I’m interested in all of them but that’s not possible,” he said.

Mondon maintains that he doesn’t have any leaders in his recruitment right now, though defensive coordinator Brent Venables and the Tigers have made a great impression on him so far.

“I don’t have any front runners yet but I like Clemson and Coach Venables,” he said.

Mondon is the No. 3 overall prospect from the Peach State, No. 2 outside linebacker nationally and No. 28 prospect in the 2021 class regardless of position per the 247Sports Composite rankings.