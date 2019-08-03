Lawrence’s goal is to win national championship, not Heisman Trophy

They hear the chatter all the time outside the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson.

Is quarterback Trevor Lawrence going to win the Heisman? Is running back Travis Etienne going to win it? Or will they cancel each other out? Is this the year Clemson will finally have someone bring home the Heisman Trophy?

Inside the Allen Reeves Football Complex, no one cares, including the two guys who are serious candidates. Lawrence, the preseason pick to win ACC Player of Year honors, and Etienne, the reigning ACC Player of the Year, don’t even joke or tease each other about it.

“We don’t really talk about that stuff that much,” Lawrence said. “That is kind of dangerous to kind of talk about all of that stuff. Even joking, we kind of stay away from all of that stuff and we just go to work.”

Though John Heisman coached at Clemson, no Tiger has ever brought home the famous trophy that bears his name. Deshaun Watson came close in 2016 when he was the runner-up for the prestigious award. He was also a finalist in 2015 and finished third in the balloting that year. Steve Fuller (1978) and C.J. Spiller (2009) both finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Lawrence says its nice that he and Etienne are both Heisman candidates entering the 2019 season, but he is happier for Etienne than he is for himself.

“It is awesome. He has worked for that, he has worked hard,” the quarterback said. “It is nice having a guy like that in the backfield that is able to help you out. If a defense wants us to … we can run it and we can throw it. We can do whatever we need to do.”

As for himself winning the Heisman Trophy, Lawrence says he tries not to think about it.

“It is not really one of my goals,” he said. “It would be awesome if it happened. Obviously, when you’re a little kid, it is something you dream of, but first things first. We want to win a national championship. I think that is our team goal.

“Stuff like (winning the Heisman), it comes with it. That is awesome. But I am trying to do my job and do what I am supposed to do and see how it plays out.”