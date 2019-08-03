What They Are Saying: Deshaun Watson's preseason buzz

Deshaun Watson joked about having J.J. Watt on the field during 1st day of #TexansCamp: "He's annoying, he tipped 2 or 3 of my balls today…but it was a great lesson."

DW4 says No. 99 gave him some tips about staring down receivers. Pretty cool to hear this give & take on Day 1 pic.twitter.com/RYmbSGWAUb

— Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) July 25, 2019