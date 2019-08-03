What They Are Saying: Deshaun Watson's preseason buzz

By: Robert MacRae | 1 hour ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Deshaun Watson and Houston are looking to make some noise this season. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Watson.
“There is a new player in the NFL that is completely disrespected and his name is Deshaun Watson.”@ColinCowherd reacts to https://t.co/O7OS3lanl5 ranking Baker Mayfield ahead of Deshaun Watson pic.twitter.com/gO1LuQJQab
— Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 29, 2019
"He got the MJ factor to him."@deshaunwatson x #NFLTop100
📺 » @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/xOigRQ5wWQ
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 27, 2019
Ranking Baker Mayfield ahead of Deshaun Watson is just wrong #Herdin60 pic.twitter.com/n1Au8H4WLZ
— Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 29, 2019
Will Fuller the past 2 seasons with Deshaun Watson (11 Games)
45 receptions 782 yards 11 TDs
Can they have a healthy season together ? PLZ pic.twitter.com/Z9ZXfBVz2K
— 1st Team All Common Sense (@MrRoscoes) July 26, 2019
"He got the MJ factor to him…he ballin' like he Jordan."@deshaunwatson has quickly gained respect from defenders around the league 👇
📺: #NFLTop100 | Continues tonight (50-41) 9pm ET on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/3EFzyakNhk
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) July 27, 2019
Deshaun Watson joked about having J.J. Watt on the field during 1st day of #TexansCamp: "He's annoying, he tipped 2 or 3 of my balls today…but it was a great lesson."
DW4 says No. 99 gave him some tips about staring down receivers. Pretty cool to hear this give & take on Day 1 pic.twitter.com/RYmbSGWAUb
— Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) July 25, 2019
.@deshaunwatson on Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) w/ the #Rockets: "I'm a Westbrook fan.I've been a fan since I was a little kid..He's a guy that I can look up to. The way he plays each & ever night,I can do the same for myself. I'm definitely going to be at the games,front row" pic.twitter.com/dxhQyThkUu
— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) July 25, 2019
"That's the emphasis, goal line and red zone."
Hear from QB Deshaun Watson. pic.twitter.com/iwNc7FScet
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 1, 2019
Pure class. Easy to root for Deshaun Watson. If his WRs stay healthy & the young guys on the OL steadily improve, he’s going to have a monster year. pic.twitter.com/tD2pVtKrzw
— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) July 31, 2019
an assortment of screenshots when Deshaun Watson's back foot hits the end of his drop. couldn't even finish the last one without starting to drift away from the pass-rusher. pic.twitter.com/23j1wDDbPO
— Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass) July 29, 2019
In our defense..this was asked in a hallway in the middle of our recent CFB seminar. I thought of Big Keith off the top of my head going old school. But I’d love to add Mike Vick, Deshaun Watson, and and my man Saquon Barkley! https://t.co/K6935oQmrK
— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) August 1, 2019
.@deshaunwatson having fun at work. #Texans pic.twitter.com/xB4kz5UPiw
— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 1, 2019
The #Texans have $40M in cap space this year and $82M the next. They have a proverbial turnstile for an OL. They also have a great, young QB in Deshaun Watson.
If they get outbid for Trent Williams, all 38 of their GMs should be shown the door.
— Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) July 31, 2019
Deshaun Watson to Tyron Johnson. #Texans pic.twitter.com/knCxbN7w2C
— patrick (@PatDStat) July 31, 2019
