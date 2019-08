Clemson defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney admits the Tigers’ new defensive front is motivated by what the media has said about them this off-season now that Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence, Celin Ferrell and Austin Bryant are gone.

“We know they were great players, but they also taught us, too,” he said. “It is not like they played on their own, were in camp by themselves or watching film by themselves. They left a lot of key stuff with us.”

Watch Pinckney’s interview with the media on TCITV.