What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today?

A number of things including a forecast change for a 4-star running back, the champs are eating good and an NC State player enters the transfer portal.

Also a discussion of ESPN’s video about how Bama will be on a revenge tour this year and hoping to see more hits from Xavier Thomas like the one he had last year against Syracuse.

Trending on TCI:

Forecast change for 4-star RB

The champs are eating good

NC State starter enters transfer portal

Williams ‘No difference at all with the Power Rangers gone’

Hope to see a lot more of this from XT

Really ESPN

Please pray for Dayton and El Paso

Join the conversation. If you are not already a Clemson Insider register today for Free and enjoy all of the Insider information on TheClemsonInsider.com.