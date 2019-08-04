Trending on TCI

Football

What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today?

A number of things including a forecast change for a 4-star running back, the champs are eating good and an NC State player enters the transfer portal.

Also a discussion of ESPN’s video about how Bama will be on a revenge tour this year and hoping to see more hits from Xavier Thomas like the one he had last year against Syracuse.

Forecast change for 4-star RB

The champs are eating good

NC State starter enters transfer portal

Williams ‘No difference at all with the Power Rangers gone’

Hope to see a lot more of this from XT

Really ESPN

Please pray for Dayton and El Paso

The Clemson Tigers are coming into the 2019 season as defending champions and have won two of the last three national championships. However, Dabo Swinney says all that is all behind them. The Tigers are (…)

