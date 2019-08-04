What They Are Saying: Christian Wilkins makes noise in Miami

By: Robert MacRae | 1 minute ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Former Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is making some noise already in Maimi.
In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Christian Wilkins.
Christian Wilkins has impressed his coaches so far in #Dolphins camp pic.twitter.com/5925CgPn3g
— Miami Herald Sports (@HeraldSports) August 2, 2019
Dolphins coach Brian Flores said the Coaches want to see consistency from first round pick Christian Wilkins. pic.twitter.com/2ARdLb9hpC
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 3, 2019
New @pbpost: Miami Dolphins rookie Christian Wilkins: 'Hurt my soul' to spend $100 on veteran snacks https://t.co/imsxYpriYZ #MiamiDolphins pic.twitter.com/ukuixmaQIl
— Dolfans NYC (@DolfansNYC) July 26, 2019
Team Rosen gets a FG off of the turnover after bogged down drive.
Kalen Ballage just got a few plays with first-team offense. Quick three-and-out for Team Fitz ended by a Christian Wilkins third-down sack.
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 3, 2019
Watching All or Nothing – when they cut to the part where the Panthers front office was talking about possible picks, Christian Wilkins was the first one they mentioned.
We know he wouldn't have gotten much further had the Dolphins passed. Carolina at 16 would've been floor.
— Matthew Cannata (@CannataPFN) July 30, 2019
Today was a rough day for him going against Christian Wilkins, Davon Godchaux and others. But I think he will be OK. https://t.co/1utFuw2UE7
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 3, 2019
"He's still young. He's still raw. He's still a rookie. … He's got a energy to him. He's got life to him," #Dolphins coach Brian Flores on rookie first-round pick Christian Wilkins. "He's starting to understand what it takes to be a pro."
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) August 3, 2019
Flores on Christian Wilkins growth — He's still young, still raw, still a rookie. He's done a good job. He's got an energy, he's got life to him. At the same time he has a poise and a workman like demeanor. He works his butt off. Football is important to him.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 3, 2019
#Dolphins front three Nate Orchard, Christian Wilkins, and Charles Harris. @Safid_Deen
— Andy Simancas (@asimancas305) August 1, 2019
#Dolphins first rounder Christian Wilkins has been getting a lot of run with the ones. He’ll have a chance to fill a huge position need for the team up front. https://t.co/DVS1fc0T8u
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) August 1, 2019
#Dolphins working on a lot of running plays with their linemen, LBs and RBs. Drake just had a fumble, picked up by Christian Wilkins.
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) July 30, 2019
Christian Wilkins picked up a fumble. Nobody ran to the TNT wall. Getting soft?
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) July 30, 2019
