Who knew Peanut Butter & Jelly meant so much to Clemson football?

Clemson’s football program has a full-time nutritionist and a full-time chef. Their goal is to work together and make sure what the top-ranked Tigers put into their bodies will be the fuel they need to compete for another national championship.

However, maybe Dabo Swinney should we think things a bit.

It seems at Clemson, the key to being a national championship quarterback is eating your weight in peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. The starting quarterback in two of the Tigers’ three national championships has been a player that has been fueled by PB&Js.

During its magical run to the 1981 National Championship, it was well documented that quarterback Homer Jordan ate peanut butter and jelly sandwiches every day. It seems 2018 National Champion quarterback Trevor Lawrence does the same thing.

Lawrence said PB&Js are his go-to when he needs to put on weight.

It must be working.

The 6-foot-6 sophomore checked into fall camp at 220 pounds last week. He weighed 215 pounds last season.

“It has always been PB&J. It is the easiest one,” Lawrence said while laughing. “You just make a few of them and eat them throughout the day.”

On average, Lawrence says he eats two peanut butter and jelly sandwiches a day, along with the three or four meals he also eats.

Lawrence’s eating habits, of course, are not recommended for the average person. As a high-caliber athlete, Clemson’s starting quarterback burns a lot of calories with his 6-foot-6 frame, so he has to eat a lot more calories to maintain or gain weight.

“My whole life that is something that I have worked on, just trying to gain weight,” he said. “Every off-season, I just try to gain as much weight as I can. That was the same thing this year. I have just always been lean and kind of skinny, so I just try to put on a few extra pounds.”

At 220 pounds, Lawrence is likely not going to gain any more weight this year. He is now just trying to maintain it, which is not easy during camp. With the helmet and pads, the extreme heat and two-hour practices, it is very easy for the 20-year old to shed weight.

“I will probably lose a lot during camp because it is tough, but I feel like we’re in a good spot,” he said.

Lawrence does not want to lose too much in camp, because he wants to use the extra weight to absorb some of the hits he has to take in a game.

“Like I said, the season is long. It can wear on you a little bit, especially some hits,” he said. “You don’t want them to last as long as sometimes they do. So, gaining some weight helps a lot.”

Lawrence is not the only lean and skinny guy to play football, he says he understands the pain some of the other players like him go through, especially when they eat all day and they feel like they’ve made very little progress.

However, at least for Lawrence and former Clemson great Homer Jordan, the key is to eat as much peanut butter and jelly sandwiches as possible.

“That is the goal,” Lawrence said smiling.

And, in case you are wondering, Lawrence prefers crunchy peanut butter over smooth, and his favorite jelly is strawberry.