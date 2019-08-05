What They Are Saying: Mullen off to a good start in Oakland

Just like at Clemson Trayvon Mullen gets to go against the best every day at practice for the Oakland Raiders. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Trayvon Mullen on Twitter.

Takeaways from today’s day of training camp: #Raiders – Derek Carr looked really really sharp most of the day

– Tyrell Williams is poised for a really big year (had a super nice contested catch vs Trayvon Mullen)

– This O-Line can easily be the best O-Line in the NFL this year — Raider Center (@RaiderAnalysis) August 3, 2019

Raiders want to see different WR-CB matchups over course of camp. Rookie Trayvon Mullen, Nick Nelson working as first-team CBs today. Nelson, a 2018 fourth-round pick, is fighting for roster spot. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 3, 2019

for what it’s worth: my untrained eye noticed trayvon mullen @MullenIsland1 flying around everywhere in team drills today, if nothing else dude has a hell of a motor #Raiders — Elena Delle Donald Fagen (@chaz_chillinger) August 2, 2019

Glennon on target to Rico Gafford, Peterman pass to Ryan Grant broken up by Trayvon Mullen. #Raiders — Jerry McDonald (@Jerrymcd) August 2, 2019

Gruden to media Tuesday, speaking on Clelin Ferrell, Trayvon Mullen, Hunter Renfrow: "They expect to win. And they are not intimidated." #Raiders @raiderlarry — GoingDeep_A Raiders Podcast (@GoingDeepPod) July 31, 2019

First lesson for Trayvon Mullen, if you’re gonna press AB…you better get your hands on him lol #Raiders https://t.co/aG4RvZXjAT — Matt Holder (@MHolder95) July 31, 2019

RAIDERS CAMP PRACTICE 4 (Rookie report)

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen got his AB84 baptism by fire on Tuesday, a day after suffering a wrist injury. And while Mullen is not getting first-team reps – those slots are being held down by Gareon Conley and Daryl… https://t.co/ato2LMVcAx — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) July 31, 2019

☠️ RAIDERS TRAINING CAMP NEWS ☠️ 🚨 NEW EPISODE ALERT 🚨 – Antonio Brown shaken up? – Raiders sign a new DE – Injury updates: Trayvon Mullen & Quinton Bell – Darren Waller turning heads? – Nathan Peterman impressing Jon Gruden? WATCH: https://t.co/DSz4Z9F5Rw 👀 Preview 👇 pic.twitter.com/zkOi6355O3 — Oakland Raiders by Chat Sports (@ChatRaiders) July 31, 2019

Trayvon Mullen is a real intriguing guy. Between Antonio Brown and Gareon Conley, he has great resources at his disposal. pic.twitter.com/nR0PgIc9Ee — Chris Reed (@ChrisReed_NFL) July 31, 2019

#Raiders rookie Trayvon Mullen explained why he declared for the NFL Draft after his junior season at Clemson.https://t.co/Up10cYceHT pic.twitter.com/XVMCdRqilF — Raiders Nation (@RaiderNationCom) July 30, 2019

VIDEO: #Raiders CB Trayvon Mullen Learning From Antonio Brown and From QB Derek Carr (.@derekcarrqb): "Win The Day" https://t.co/WBLFZoDhoQ pic.twitter.com/GSupqnjttJ — SBReport (@sbreport) July 30, 2019

Raiders rookies usually are assigned another rookie as hotel roommate. Not S Johnathan Abram. He initially was assigned CB Trayvon Mullen, he said, but Abram and veteran S Karl Joseph requested each other. Two watch film each evening in room. Abram wants to learn Joseph’s habits. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 30, 2019

Trayvon Mullen with a nice PBU on a deep shot to J.J. Nelson on one field, with Arden Key and Brandon Parker squaring off on the other. — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) July 30, 2019

J.J. Nelson gets a step on Trayvon Mullen deep, who shows good length breaking it up in end zone. — Jerry McDonald (@Jerrymcd) July 30, 2019

Antonio Brown just walked back to the weight room after beating Gareon Conley and Trayvon Mullen deep in one on one work. Appears he’s done for the day. — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) July 30, 2019