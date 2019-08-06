Bart Boatwright's Extensive Photo Gallery: Camp Day 3

The Clemson Tigers returned to the practice field Monday evening for Day 3 of camp. The Clemson Insider was on hand for some of the action.

Check out the defending national champs in Bart Boatwright’s extensive Photo Gallery!

