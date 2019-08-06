Bart Boatwright's Extensive Photo Gallery: Camp Day 3

The Clemson Tigers returned to the practice field Monday evening for Day 3 of camp. The Clemson Insider was on hand for some of the action.
Check out the defending national champs in Bart Boatwright’s extensive Photo Gallery!
In the months leading up to fall camp, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney thought his secondary had a chance to be really strong this coming season. So far, just three days into camp, they are proving him right. (…)
Last season, Clemson rotated tight end duties between Milan Richard and Garrett Williams. Richard graduated and used up his eligibility while Williams moved on from football after his graduation. Sophomore (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney really likes the progress freshman tight end Jaelyn Lay has made during the first three days of fall camp. The Tigers are hopeful Lay, and fellow freshman Davis Allen, can (…)
Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins has much experience under his belt, but his focus going into this fall camp is his weight. Higgins told the media at the Clemson Indoor Facility Monday night that he made a (…)
After committing to Clemson in May, five-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is trying to get his talented battery mate Beaux Collins on board with the Tigers, too. Collins, one of the country’s top wide (…)
Camp is only three days old at Clemson, but Dabo Swinney is very encouraged by what he has seen from his defensive line thus far. “My biggest encouragement to this point is that they just look so (…)
After three seasons of sporadic playing time, sitting behind some talented wide receivers on Clemson’s depth chart, Diondre Overton admits there came a point this spring when he contemplated (…)
What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today? A number of things including Kelly Bryant suffers an injury, notebooks from day three of camp and ESPN’s Tom Luginbill talks about Brian Kelly’s comments that (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with the media following Monday’s practice behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson. Swinney gives the latest after Day 3 of fall camp. (…)