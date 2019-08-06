Higgins: 'I can be even better than last year'

Clemson junior receiver Tee Higgins said following Day 3 of camp that he can be even better this season. That has to be a scary thought for defensive coordinators on the Tigers’ schedule.
Watch Higgins interview following Monday’s practice.
With a year of experience under Justyn Ross’ belt, the sophomore wide receiver says co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Jeff Scott is now expecting him to be a leader. Ross said Monday (…)
Former Clemson cornerback Mark Fields is impressing early in camp for the Kansas City Chiefs. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Fields on Twitter. (…)
Although it is a long-distance trip, Clemson is one of the schools that Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star cornerback Jaylin Davies says he is looking to visit this season. “Oregon, Washington, and (…)
In the months leading up to fall camp, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney thought his secondary had a chance to be really strong this coming season. So far, just three days into camp, they are proving him right. (…)
Last season, Clemson rotated tight end duties between Milan Richard and Garrett Williams. Richard graduated and used up his eligibility while Williams moved on from football after his graduation. Sophomore (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney really likes the progress freshman tight end Jaelyn Lay has made during the first three days of fall camp. The Tigers are hopeful Lay, and fellow freshman Davis Allen, can (…)
Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins has much experience under his belt, but his focus going into this fall camp is his weight. Higgins told the media at the Clemson Indoor Facility Monday night that he made a (…)
The Clemson Tigers returned to the practice field Monday evening for Day 3 of camp. The Clemson Insider was on hand for some of the action. Check out the defending national champs in Bart Boatwright’s extensive (…)
After committing to Clemson in May, five-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is trying to get his talented battery mate Beaux Collins on board with the Tigers, too. Collins, one of the country’s top wide (…)
Camp is only three days old at Clemson, but Dabo Swinney is very encouraged by what he has seen from his defensive line thus far. “My biggest encouragement to this point is that they just look so (…)