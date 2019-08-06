Looking Ahead: Safety

After signing four safeties in the 2019 class (Joseph Charleston, Lannden Zanders, Ray Thornton and Jalyn Phillips), Clemson has secured commitments from a couple of safeties in the 2020 class: Southlake (Texas) Carroll four-star R.J. Mickens, the nation’s No. 3 safety per the 247Sports composite rankings, and Central (S.C.) Daniel three-star Tyler Venables, the son of defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

Looking ahead, the Tigers have already offered a few safeties in the 2021 class, including Opa Locka (Fla.) Western five-star James Williams and Monroeville (Pa.) Gateway four-star Derrick Davis Jr.

Williams, a former Miami commit, is the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to the composite rankings. Georgia, Clemson and Alabama are among the schools strongly in the mix.

Davis, the No. 2 safety prospect in the 2021 class, visited Clemson in June after receiving an offer from the Tigers in May. Davis told TCI recently that Clemson is one of the schools he wants to visit for a game this season, and also told us that the Tigers “stand at the top” of his list right now. He doesn’t plan to narrow down his recruitment until next spring or summer.

Clemson offered Hopewell (Va.) four-star athlete TreVeyon Henderson toward the beginning of July. He visited campus just a few weeks later and the Tigers made a big impression on him. Clemson views Henderson as a versatile defensive back capable of playing safety, corner or nickel.

Miami (Fla.) Northwestern four-star safety Kamren Kinchens reported an offer from Clemson at the end of May, and Hollywood (Fla.) McArthur safety/cornerback Kevin Knowles picked up an offer from the Tigers in June after participating in the Dabo Swinney Camp.

Some of the other safeties in the class of 2021 we’re keeping an eye on include Woodstock (Ga.) four-star David Daniel, Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth four-star Andre Turrentine, Homerville (Ga.) Clinch County four-star Tyler Morehead, Tallahassee (Fla.) Florida State Univ. School four-star Ahmari Harvey, Honea Path (S.C.) Belton Honea-Path’s Bralyn Oliver and Alpharetta (Ga.)’s Jaden Slocum.

All of the aforementioned prospects except for Slocum camped at Clemson in June. Slocum did stop by campus for an unofficial visit in June, however.