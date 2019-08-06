Top Cali corner details Clemson interest

Although it is a long-distance trip, Clemson is one of the schools that Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star cornerback Jaylin Davies says he is looking to visit this season.

“Oregon, Washington, and I’m going to try and I really want to visit Clemson again,” Davies told The Clemson Insider. “I like it there, and Penn State is a also a possibility.”

Davies (6-0, 165), one of the top-rated corners in the 2021 class, has the desire to experience a game-day atmosphere in Death Valley.

“It looks live,” he said. “I was watching the game last year when Clemson played Duke and they had the purple uniforms. The stage looked huge and that’s what I want to play on, the big stage.”

Davies has visited Clemson once before – earlier this summer during the Dabo Swinney Camp in June with a group of prospects from California that included five-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

Reflecting on that visit, Davies mentioned several things that stood out to him from his time on campus.

“The people at Clemson are so down to earth and genuine people that I can relate to,” he said. “It almost felt like home at times, even the weather was good. The coaching staff is welcoming and the players are stand-up guys. I see why everyone loves it there.”

Davies, who lists 16 college offers, feels Southern Cal, Ohio State, Alabama and Arizona are the schools recruiting him the hardest right now.

As for the Tigers, Davies knows they don’t just give out offers to anybody, so he is hoping to prove this season that he is worthy of an offer from the defending national champs.

According to Davies, an offer from Clemson would automatically make it one of his top five schools.

“I know there’s some things that they would like to see from me this year,” he said, “and I plan to show them my work and heart on the field this season.”

Does Davies have a timetable for his commitment decision?

”Lord willing around this time next year I should be making a decision or at least have my top five down,” he said. “I can tell now that the decision won’t be an easy one but it’s a good problem to have.”

Davies is ranked by Rivals as the nation’s No. 9 cornerback in the 2021 class, while 247Sports has him as the No. 10 corner in the class. He is the No. 141 overall prospect for 2021 regardless of position according to the 247Sports composite rankings.