Uiagalelei selling receiver teammate on Clemson

After committing to Clemson in May, five-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is trying to get his talented battery mate Beaux Collins on board with the Tigers, too.

Collins, one of the country’s top wide receivers in the 2021 class, is teammates with Uiagalelei at St. John Bosco High School (Bellflower, Calif.).

Uiagalelei has been doing some recruiting on Collins, who earned an offer from Clemson after camping at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

“He just tells me how genuine the coaches are out there, and that there’s really no other place like it in the country,” Collins told The Clemson Insider. “He wants me to go next level beyond college, so that’s what he’s really been selling me on – the receivers that they have and have put out (in the NFL) and stuff like that.”

It might not be too long before the Tigers get Collins back on campus.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound junior told TCI that he and Uiagalelei could visit Death Valley together for the game vs. Florida State on Oct. 12.

“We might go out to see, when they play Florida State this year, we may go out there with me, probably DJ and one of my coaches,” Collins said.

Collins is anxious to hopefully experience the Death Valley atmosphere for the first time.

“To me, to see it on TV is exciting enough, and if I was able to go out there that would just be icing on the cake really for me,” he said.

Along with Clemson, Collins has offers from Notre Dame, Ohio State, Southern Cal, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Texas, UCLA and many others.

Collins told us that he is looking to visit Ohio State this year as well along with Texas and maybe LSU. He doesn’t have a timetable for his commitment but plans to cut down his recruitment after his junior season, if not by the end of the season.

As he goes through the recruiting process, Collins is simply looking for a family environment and place that feels like home.

“What would be important to me is just knowing that if I go to whatever school I choose, that I have a home out there and it’s family and I have coaches that would care about me on and off the field,” he said.

According to Collins, the Tigers occupy a top spot in his recruitment right now.

“As far as Clemson right now, they’re extremely high on my list,” he said.

Collins is ranked as the No. 4 prospect from California, No. 2 receiver nationally and No. 26 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite.