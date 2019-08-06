Wright commits to Clemson

Clemson head coach Monte Lee picked up a commitment Tuesday from 2020 infielder Blake Wright.

Blake was originally committed to South Florida, but opened up his recruitment and the Tigers made their move.

Why did the Florida standout select the Tigers?

“I picked Clemson because I know I am behind an amazing coaching staff who will help me further my baseball career to the next level and compete to win a national championship in Omaha. The academics, campus, atmosphere, and fan base is something that I can’t wait to be a part of,” Wright told The Clemson Insider.

A tour of Clemson sealed the deal for Blake.

“After touring the campus it just felt like home. I told coach Lee after the tour that I wanted to commit. He was glad to have me on board,” said Wright.

It has been a busy summer for the future Tiger.

“This summer ball year was a big one. I had many great times with my Top Tier teammates and playing for the National High School baseball Championship In Houston, Texas representing Florida. The highlight of the summer was winning the inaugural National High school championship for Team Florida on ESPN,” said Wright.