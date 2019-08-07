Camp Notebook: Tigers go to full pads today

Top-ranked Clemson will go to full pads today when it hits the practice fields behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson.

This will be the first time the coaches will get to see the mid-summer players in full contact action since they arrived on campus. Most of the 2019 Class enrolled in school in January and participated in spring drills.

However, a handful of guys came on campus this summer, such as cornerback Andrew Booth and linebackers LaVonta Bentley, Keith Maguire and Kane Patterson. Tight end Davis Allen also got here this summer, but he still nursing a sore ankle and is not expected to practice.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says he is anxious to see the new guys, plus the other freshmen, when they put on all the pads. This will show the coaches who will rise to the top and really assert themselves, while it also gives them an idea of who is running a little behind and maybe there is too much going on too fast and they just need more time to catch up.

The Tigers always open the first day in full pads with Paw Drill, Clemson’s version of the Oklahoma Drill.

Venables proud of his veteran linebackers. Though he is still concerned about the lack of experienced depth he has at linebacker, defensive coordinator Brent Venables is extremely pleased with his starting backers.

Isaiah Simmons is one of the best outside linebackers in the country, while James Skalski and Chris Smith have been in the program four years and have played a lot of football.

“They know what to do. They are very consistent. They have been here,” Venables said. “They have put a lot of work into this program and they are very selfless guys. They are talented and they know how to play at a high level. They help us play at a high level.

“We are not real deep in experience, but there are a few guys in that small group there, five or six guys that I really feel good about. Again, we have to stay healthy. They have had a fantastic couple of days here. They are really good.”

What is Clemson’s plan when Rodgers returns? Clemson does not have an exact date on when wide receiver Amari Rodgers will return from his torn ACL, but for now Diondre Overton is running with the first-team offense at the slot position in his place, while juniors Cornell Powell and T.J. Chase are not too far behind on the depth chart.

Swinney was asked what the plan would be when Rodgers returns.

“We will evaluate all that stuff whenever he gets back. Amari can play,” Swinney said. “He has played the two and the five which is the outside and the inside slot, so he can play both of those and Diondre can play any of the three. He has really diversified himself to play all three positions. We have a lot of versatility and flexibility with what we can do.

“But we are just focused on the guys we have right now and getting them ready to play and not worried about any future stuff. We will worry about that whenever that time comes.”