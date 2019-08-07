Skalski ready to stand out

Clemson linebacker James Skalski spent most of the 2018 season observing instead of playing after being redshirted last fall following an injury in preseason camp.

Head coach Dabo Swinney said in 2018 the staff was “going to see if we can steal a year back.” Last season, Skalski played in four games total, one of which being the National Championship game.

With the Tigers’ losing five linebackers from last season in Kendall Joseph, Tre Lamar, Shaq Smith, J.D. Davis and Judah Davis, Swinney has higher expectations for Skalski this year, saying the college football world may not know him now, but they soon will.

“It’s awesome when you hear that from Coach Swinney,” Skalski said. “But like I said, I’m just trying learn with Coach V (Brent Venables) every day and get better every single day.”

Swinney is not the only one to publicly compliment Skalski. Safety Tanner Muse compared him to Clemson legend, Ben Boulware.

“Boulware was a beast here,” Skalski said. “Just smile about it. He was a hoss, and I love it.”

While Skalski has learned a lot in is three years as a Tiger, he admits that gaining more knowledge is something he has been working on.

“The surer of yourself that you are, the faster you play. I’m just gaining more and more knowledge every day.”

Sklaksi brings physicality to the table, which will make him stand out this season.

“I’m all out all the time. Plowing through people is what I try to do. If you’re doing anything wrong, don’t be soft. That’s what my mindset is. That is one thing my game is built on is being real physical.”

