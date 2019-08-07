What They Are Saying: Clelin Ferrell

By: Robert MacRae | 3 hours ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Former Tigers Clelin Ferrell is off to a great start in Oakland and on Hard Knocks. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Ferrell on Twitter.
🚨 Tune In 🚨
Hunter Renfrow, Clelin Ferrell, & Trayvon Mullen will appear on @HBO #HardKnocks tonight.
⏰:10pm EST@Cle_Missile @MullenIsland1 @renfrowhunter #ClemsonNFL // #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/pcSnm3tFRO
— #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) August 6, 2019
#HardKnocks
In case you missed the reference:
‘Wayans Brothers Intro’
Clelin Ferrell & Jonathan Abram were singing it while riding horses.
That got me 🤣 https://t.co/qRCF6jH6XY
— JohnnyOhio (@JohnnyOhio) August 7, 2019
Clelin Ferrell and P.J. Hall working in unison for the sack pic.twitter.com/GH1AysEGWj
— Kyle Martin (@KylesFeed) August 1, 2019
"They didn't bring us here to be no rookies."
Much is expected of Clelin Ferrell. So far, he's exactly who the Raiders thought he would be. (via @Schrock_And_Awe)https://t.co/yQq6VwrQ5c pic.twitter.com/3UvfXSikfE
— Raiders on NBCS (@NBCSRaiders) July 31, 2019
No one:
Johnathan Abram and Clelin Ferrell:
— KFC Radio (@KFCradio) August 7, 2019
Gruden to media Tuesday, speaking on Clelin Ferrell, Trayvon Mullen, Hunter Renfrow: "They expect to win. And they are not intimidated." #Raiders @raiderlarry
— GoingDeep_A Raiders Podcast (@GoingDeepPod) July 31, 2019
Breakout Raiders #HardKnocks Star Power Rankings – Episode 1:
1. Johnathan Abram
2. Clelin Ferrell
3. Guy Fieri
4. N/A
5. N/A
CUT: Ronald Ollie
Ollie was the early “Will He Make The Team?” candidate, but no one else yet. pic.twitter.com/Wd1Jb6GPY8
— Jeff D NOT @ SDCC (@JeffDLowe) August 7, 2019
Abram is made for TV, Gruden loves Carr, and Clelin Ferrell learned what a gelding is lol
— Brad Weiss (@BWeiss2330) August 7, 2019
Sign me up for an entire series of nothing but Clelin Ferrell and Johnathan Abram riding horses through Napa
— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 7, 2019
Clelin Ferrell and Johnathan Abram signing the Wayans Brothers intro song while holding hands on horseback is the funniest Raider-related thing I have ever seen. #HardKnocks #Raiders pic.twitter.com/AmKliv5UuN
— SBReport (@sbreport) August 7, 2019
Tough to choose which was my favorite part of the #HardKnocks premiere: Clelin Ferrell & Johnathan Abram riding horses through a Napa vineyard while singing Old Town Road… or Guy Fieri just being Guy Fieri.
— Lina Washington (@LWashingtonTV) August 7, 2019
If #HardKnocks was just Johnathan Abram and Clelin Ferrell riding horses for an hour every week that would be fine.
— Pat Chiesa (@PatChiesa) August 7, 2019
#Raiders' first-rounder Clelin Ferrell: Don't call him 'rookie' https://t.co/lRz6WkZJSQ pic.twitter.com/bISFfEKfsO
— Oakland Raiders UK 🇬🇧 (@RAIDERNATlON) August 6, 2019
Former #Clemson Tigers @renfrowhunter (Hunter Renfrow) and @Cle_Missile (Clelin Ferrell) making an immediate impact in the NFL as they are listed as starters for the Oakland Raiders Preseason Depth Chart. #ClemsonNFL #AllIn 🐅🏈 https://t.co/2ulJXOj0gx
— Roger Alan Young, Jr (Ten78Man) (@Real1078M) August 6, 2019
Hunter Renfrow & Clelin Ferrell have been listed as starters on @Raiders first depth chart. #ClemsonNFL pic.twitter.com/ixA9VcK0GU
— #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) August 5, 2019
