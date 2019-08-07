What's next for Trevor Lawrence?

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a freshman season for the ages in 2018.
The 2018 ACC Rookie of The Year enters the new season as a Heisman Trophy favorite and is the 2019 Preseason ACC Player of The Year.
The Tigers are ranked No. 1 in the country in the Amway Coaches Poll and are one of the favorites to win another National Championship.
What is next for Clemson’s sensational signal-caller? Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and offensive lineman John Simpson break down how Lawrence has gotten better heading into the 2019 season.
–video courtesy of the ACC Digital Network