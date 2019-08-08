Clemson football season ticket sales near record mark

While other ACC schools are having issues selling season tickets, Clemson continues to raise the bar.

Though the numbers have not officially been released by IPTAY or the Clemson Athletic Ticket Office, the defending national champions are getting close to announcing a record-setting year when it comes to the number of season-ticket holders for home football games.

As of last week, Clemson has sold nearly 60,000 season tickets for the 2019 football season. Clemson sold more than 59,000 season tickets last year.

Athletic Director Dan Radakovich told The Clemson Insider the Texas A&M and Charlotte games are already sold out and the Florida State game is within a couple of hundred of selling out.

“We are in a good space right now,” he said. “Obviously, with the success of the program that Dabo (Swinney) and the guys have been able to pull together, the good atmosphere we have here and how we try to make the game-day environment a positive one.”

As for Clemson’s season opener with Georgia Tech on Aug. 29, Radakovich says there are still about 2,000 tickets available.

“If that game was not on Thursday, I am sure that game would have sold out,” he said. “But it is (on Thursday) for a lot of great reasons. It does not happen here very often. But that game has not sold out. Now, as we get closer to the game, I am sure we are going to get right up to selling out.”

Georgia Tech returned part of its allotted 4,300 tickets for the game to Clemson, which is part of the reason why the game is not sold out.

When it is all said and done, Clemson will once again lead the ACC in season-ticket sales, average attendance per game and total attendance. The school averaged 80,400 fans per game in 2018, filling 98.7 percent of the stadium.

Officially, Clemson did not have a sellout all season, but it still ranked 12th nationally in total attendance.

While Clemson’s number of season tickets holders are still going up, places like Florida State’s continues to drop. Reports last month out of Tallahassee, Florida say the Seminoles are in danger of selling less than 25,000 season tickets this year.

North Carolina has already announced it sold out its season tickets with more the 28,000 and NC State has done the same.

Clemson currently has a long waiting list for football tickets.

Besides the Georgia Tech game, there are still plenty of tickets available for the Boston College, Wofford and Wake Forest games.