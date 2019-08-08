ESPN's College GameDay is back in Clemson for season-opener

Coverage of ACC football on ACC Network (ACCN), the new, 24/7 national platform launching on Thursday, Aug. 22, will be substantial throughout Weeks 0 and 1 of the upcoming college football season.

Programming highlights include All ACC Watch Party, the debut of The Huddle – ACCN’s signature football show, and a special edition College GameDay Built By The Home Depot live from Clemson on Aug. 29.

ESPN officially announced Thursday College GameDay will be live from Clemson, home of the reigning College Football Playoff National Champion, in advance of the Georgia Tech at Clemson game on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m., on ACCN, marking the inaugural football game on the new network.

The GameDay set will be located on the concourse level of Memorial Stadium from 6-8 p.m. The program will air exclusively on ACCN from 7-8 p.m., leading into kickoff, while the first hour of the show will be on ESPN and ACC Network from 6-7 p.m.

The Huddle team of host Jac Collinsworth, analysts Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt, will be on the field of Memorial Stadium providing insight and analysis pregame, with a presence onGameDay, and at halftime. Additionally, the crew will host an exclusive one-hour postgame show with full analysis and live guests from the stadium on ACCN.

O’Brien and Hasselbeck Call First ACCN Game

Dave O’Brien and Tim Hasselbeck will call Georgia Tech at Clemson with sideline reporters Katie George and ESPN’s Maria Taylor for the first league game of the season.

Packer and Durham Live From Clemson

ACCN’s daily morning show Packer and Durham hosted by Mark Packer and Wes Durham will be live from Clemson on Thursday, Aug. 29 from 7-10 a.m. delivering news and commentary from around the ACC’s 15 institutions.

GameDay is Back in Tiger Town

GameDay, beginning its 26th season this year, returns to Tiger Town for the first time since October 1, 2016 when Clemson defeated Louisville, 42-36.

The show will include its traditional crew – host Rece Davis, analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and Taylor.

Alternate Viewing Options

ACCN will offer fans two alternate viewing options for Miami vs. Florida and Notre Dame at Louisville.

All ACC Watch Party: Miami vs. Florida

The Week 0 Camping World Kickoff game between Miami and Florida in Orlando., Fla., on Saturday, Aug. 24, will feature All ACC Watch Party: Miami vs. Florida on ACCN. The showwill include analysts Richt and Jon Beason in the Bristol, Conn., studios along with Packer and Durham, reacting to live game action. ESPN college football analyst and former Miami All-American Jonathan Vilma will contribute from Orlando.

All ACC Watch Party: Notre Dame at Louisville

On Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 2), fans will have the opportunity to watch Notre Dame at Louisville (8 p.m., on ESPN) with Fighting Irish and Cardinals alumni Jac Collinsworth (Notre Dame), Mike Golic Jr. (Notre Dame) and Eric Wood (Louisville) in the ACCN studio in Bristol. The group will provide in-depth analysis and reaction throughout the game.

Previewing Week 0 and 1 Football Programming on ACCN

Date Time (ET) Program Network Thu, Aug. 22 11 p.m. The Huddle Launch Special ACCN Fri, Aug. 23 8 p.m. The Huddle Season Preview ACCN Sat, Aug. 24 6 p.m. All ACC: Insiders Special ACCN 7 p.m. All ACC Watch Party: Miami vs. Florida ACCN Thu, Aug. 29 7 a.m. Packer and Durham from Clemson ACCN 6 p.m. College GameDay Built By The Home Depot ESPN/ACCN 7 p.m. College GameDay Built By The Home Depot ACCN 8 p.m. Georgia Tech at Clemson ACCN Fri, Aug. 30 6 p.m. The Huddle ACCN 8 p.m. Utah State at Wake Forest ACCN Sat, Aug. 31 11 a.m. The Huddle ACCN Noon East Carolina at NC State ACCN 4 p.m. Virginia Tech at Boston College ACCN 7:30 p.m. Virginia at Pitt ACCN Mon, Sept. 2 8 p.m. All ACC Watch Party: Notre Dame at Louisville ACCN

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) is a new 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports launching on August 22, 2019. Approximately 450 live contests including 40 regular-season football games, 150 men’s and women’s basketball games, and 200 other regular-season competitions and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports will be televised annually, plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, the ACCN and its digital platform, ACC Network Extra (ACCNE), will feature 1,350 ACC events in its first year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

*Carriage agreements are also in place with the following video providers: DIRECTV, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum by Altice, PlayStation Vue, Optimum by Suddenlink, TVision, Verizon Fios, members of the NCTC, NRTC, Vivicast and YouTube TV, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated cable subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com .

–-courtesy of ESPN/ACC Communications