13 Student-Athletes Receive Degrees

CLEMSON, S.C. – Thirteen current and former student-athletes from 10 programs graduated from Clemson University on Friday at the August commencement ceremonies, held in Littlejohn Coliseum. Three of the thirteen earned master’s degrees.

Danielle Edwards, Clemson’s only four-time Academic All-ACC selection in women’s basketball, earned her master’s in athletic leadership. Edwards is the program’s leader with 123 career starts, which included the team’s historic turnaround culminating in a trip to the NCAA Tournament in her senior year.





Marie-Alexandre Leduc, the 2018 Oracle/ITA Doubles National Champion and a 2019 second-team All-ACC selection earned her degree in criminal justice. Rebekah Smith, a first-team All-ACC sprinter crossed the stage with her degree in psychology.

Two-time National Champion Diondre Overton, who has appeared in 36 career games at wide receiver, earned his degree in sports communication. Other graduates include Travis Marr (baseball), Coleman Self (golf), Jonny Sutherland (soccer), Deron Gordon (track), Julia Meredith (rowing), Jeremiah Green (track), Javan White (basketball) and Tavien Feaster (football).

Jay Baum, a 21st-round pick of the Seattle Mariners in 2014, earned a his degree in marketing as a member of the Tiger Trust program. The Tiger Trust program, established in the 1980s, provides an opportunity for all student-athletes who have exhausted athletic eligibility or left early for a professional opportunity to retu­­­­­­rn to Clemson if they left the university in good standing.



