Elliott wants to see passion from his offense in first scrimmage

With temperatures reaching in the mid-90s on Friday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney thought it was best to bring his players indoors as the Tigers continued fall camp at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson.

“It did not start with the same energy we had, but overall guys have been working hard,” co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said after the seventh practice of camp. “It picked up and we had a chance to challenge them. I think we got some good work in. We worked in different situations as we prepared for the scrimmage. But overall, the sense of urgency and enthusiasm has been there.

“Today got off to a little bit of a slow start, but we are about a week in and this is an opportunity for us to test them mentally and see where they are at.”

Clemson will scrimmage Saturday morning at Memorial Stadium. It is the first stadium scrimmage of camp. The NCAA allows three stadium scrimmages during preseason camp.

“I told the guys that I just want to see them focused,” Elliott said. “I want to see these guys focused and push through and (play with) intensity and passion. I want them to go out there and execute. Be passionate about being one of the best offenses in the country and just passionate about what that Tiger Paw represents.

“I told them we do not have to be perfect. We understand if they are not perfect. We have seven days of install in and each day is a day of instill, so we really have not had time to go back yet. Next week, when we go into camp, we will go back and go over the things we put in early in camp.”

Primarily, Elliott just wants to see the offense go out and give great effort and have some focus and show some intensity in the scrimmage.

Injury updates. Cornerback Derion Kendrick (hamstring) was still in a yellow jersey on Friday, which means he is unable to practice. Freshman tight end Davis Allen was also still in a yellow jersey.

Linebacker Baylon Spector (hamstring) was also in a yellow jersey, along with offensive tackle Blake Vinson, who was noticeably limping after practice. There is no official word on his injury.

Freshman defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro was also banged up, but he was wearing a green jersey on Friday, which means he could participate in individual drills. No word on his injury either.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins was still in a green jersey on Friday, as well.