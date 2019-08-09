Trending on TCI:

What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today?

A number of things including Feaster talked with TCI after attending graduation ceremonies at Clemson Friday, more talk about Kelly Bryant not getting a ring and the media reaction to Dabo’s decision.

several comments from Paul Finebaum that got Clemson fans riled up, more talk about Kelly Bryant not getting a ring and notes from the Tigers’ Thursday practice.

Also DJ Uiagalelei’s father comes to Swinney’s defense as does Zach Giella.

Feaster graduates from Clemson, comments about playing for Gamecocks

ESPN analyst says Swinney is in the wrong

Kelly Bryant responds to Ring Gate

Zach Giella fires back at Finebaum

Tired of the narrative that Clemson wouldn’t have won natty without Bryant last year

Elliott explains why Booth is in a “different ball park”

DJ Uiagalelei’s father defends Swinney on the Kelly Bryant ring debate

